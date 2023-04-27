Coronation celebrations boosted by Lottery funding

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Grants of £3,000 and over have been given to Tarbert, Lochgoilhead and Islay organisations to help their communities celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

The money given out by the National Lottery will support a range of activities over the weekend of May 6-8, with the aim of bringing people together in a way that has ‘a positive and lasting impact on community engagement’.

Tarbert Enterprise Company received £3,000 towards the cost of putting on a tea party in the marquee at Tarbert Harbour on May 6, the day of the coronation itself.

South Islay Development is hosting a range of activities over May 6-8 for all ages in the village of Port Ellen thanks to a grant of £3,000.

Lochgoilhead Bowling Club is hosting two days of events, on May 6-7, to bring the community together at the clubhouse; all free thanks to an award of £3,500.

More than £480k of National Lottery funding has been awarded to 121 projects across Scotland so local communities can come together in celebration.

The funding, which ranges from grants of £300 up to £10,000, is supporting a range of activities across the weekend.

Kate Still, Scotland chairperson of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, these events and activities will help to promote community cohesion and engage people from different generations and cultures to get to know one another and share experiences.

“By helping communities celebrate such a historic occasion, we hope to inspire a legacy of positive change that allows people to thrive together.”