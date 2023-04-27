Bowls day for sporty staff

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Live Argyll employees got the prefect introduction to bowls last Saturday as they tried their hand at the sport on a sun-kissed Lochgilphead Bowling Club green.

The club played host to employees from across the region, representing Live Argyll’s Active Schools programme.

All were welcomed to the club and given a brief run down of the way to play and rules of the game.

A Lochgilphead BC spokesperson said: “Most folk had never tried playing bowls so it was left to our esteemed members to show them the ropes.

“To help with play, a member of the club was on hand to play and help with the coaching for each rink.

“It was maybe even a chance here to unearth a future bowls champion to play for Scotland.

“Play got underway in a light-hearted manner though there was were some more competitive players keen to show off the skills they had learned.

“Everyone agreed the experience was such good fun.

“A round of thanks was received from the Active Schools staff to all at the club for their hospitality and help on the day.”