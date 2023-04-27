Announcements – April 28, 2023

DEATHS

MACKAY – Peacefully at home, Lorne Campbell Court, Campbeltown, on April 20, 2023, Isabella MacKay Ferguson (Isabel), in her 95th year, formerly of The Moy, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late John MacKay, much loved mum of Mary, Elizabeth and Donald, mother-in-law of John, Dugald and Valerie, loving granny of James, Aileen, Fiona, Lorna, Jayne, Murray and Millar and great granny of Charlotte, Jack and Jess. Isabel’s funeral will take place on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 1.00 p.m., in the Campbeltown Parish Church, Longrow, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortege will leave the Church at 1.30 p.m. travelling up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You may attend the service in the Church and Cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Isabel along our route. Family flowers only.

MATHIESON – Peacefully at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on April 18, 2023, Ann Stewart Mathieson, in her 84th year, Albyn Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved daughter of the late Maisie and Charlie Mathieson and a loving sister and aunt. Ann’s funeral will take place on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 1.15 p.m., in Cardross Crematorium, to which all friends are respectfully invited.

MILLOY – Suddenly but peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, April 19, 2023, Donald McDonald Milloy, in his 84th year, dearly beloved husband of the late Margaret Ramsay, much loved dad of Donna and Gary, loving father-in-law of Layann, loved and adored granda of Shannon, Traciemichelle and Rhys, doting great granda of Evan, Kyan and Arlen and friend to many.

ALLAN – The family of the late Donald Allan, would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours, for the many kind expressions of sympathy received in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to all medical staff involved, to Angus John Allan for a very comforting and appropriate service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services and to Lorna and team for a fine purvey at Gigha Village Hall and to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside. Donations to R.N.L.I. Campbeltown totalled £400.

BROWN – The family of the late Mary Brown, would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support and for messages of condolence and floral tributes received in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to doctors and nursing staff at Mid Argyll Hospital and Mid Argyll Homecare, for all the kind care and attention received, thanks also to Rev Robert MacLeod for a comforting and fitting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, West Loch House for excellent catering and to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside. Donations to Red Cross and Argyll & Bute Health and Social Care Partnership totalled £625, with thanks to all who contributed.

KEAR – Maisie’s family would like to thank everyone for the beautiful flowers, cards and kind expressions of sympathy at this sad time. Special thanks to ‘Nana’s girls’, Vicky, Annette (Bella), Margaret-Anne, Morag, Zoe, Leanne and Alison, whose wonderful care and support given to Maisie and the family enabled her to be at home with us. Heartfelt thanks to Ned and Jean for their constant love and support. Grateful thanks to all health and care staff involved in Maisie’s care, especially Anne Crossan, Eleanor MacPherson, Louise Kerr, Mari Allibone and Michael Grattan. Thank you so much to Rev. Carruthers for a beautiful and comforting service and to Linda for the lovely organ music. Our thanks also to Kenneth, Rhys, David and Kelly for their kindness, professional services and guidance and to the staff at the Grey Gull for the funeral tea. Grateful thanks to everyone who attended the church and graveside which gave much comfort to us all.

MCMILLAN – The family of the late Charles McMillan would like to thank everyone for the many phone calls, kind words, cards, flowers and expressions of sympathy received following their sad loss. Special thanks to the paramedics, doctors, nurses and staff at Campbeltown Hospital, the community nurses and Argyll and Bute carers who looked after Charlie with much care and compassion, especially in his final days. Special thanks to Kenneth Blair and family for their professional and efficient funeral arrangements. Thanks also to David McEwan and Lee Holland for the organ and flute music in the church and to John Hunt for piping at the cemetery. Thanks also goes to Chris Holden for making the church and cemetery ceremony very special. Thanks to the Argyll Hotel and staff for excellent catering and to all who paid their last respects at church, graveside and to those who stood on route to pay their respects to Charlie. Donations to the Campbeltown Hospital raised £1137.05.

WARMERDAM – John, Ian, Ben and family would like to thank everyone for the kindness and support, letters, cards and sympathy received during this sad time, following the loss of a loving wife and mother, Frances. Our thanks are extended to the staff at the Mid Argyll Hospital for their excellent care. Thanks also to Rev. Dorothy Wallace and Alison Hay for comforting services at the crematorium and church, and our thanks to all who attended at the services to pay their respects. Your support was greatly appreciated.