Your photographs in the spotlight

Stormy seas and light were captured from Port Charlotte on Islay at the beginning of the year when Councillor Alastair Redman was out and about speaking to his constituents.

This week we are highlighting some of the many photographs that readers send us, capturing everything from the majesty of a sunrise or sunset to the beauty of  colourful bloom.

South of Tarbert, at the head of the loch, there is a boggy area that provides perfect conditions for the plant nicknamed Skunk Cabbage. The size of the plants (up to two feet tall) and their vivid yellow colour make for quite a spectacle, says Alan Frew, who took this shot with his Nikon D7200, 18-300 lens.

 

Aileen Gillies called this one After the Rain, following a few miserable days earlier this year.

 

With the sun rising in the east it is not surprising you get sunrises like this one captured by Jean McGeoch looking across Loch Long from Blairmore.

 

Cheryl Ratcliffe-Nye said she felt at this angle she could be walking with dinosaurs on the beach. Taken locally at Ardrishaig on her mobile phone.

 

Calum Macdonald of Lochgilphead captured the Northern Lights at Ardfern earlier this year – and aren’t they spectacular.

 