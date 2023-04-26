Businesses’ relief as bottle scheme delayed

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The postponement of a contentious recycling scheme, originally planned for August 24, has been welcomed by anxious west coast businesses.

First Minister, Humza Yousaf announced last week that the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) would be delayed until March 1, 2024.

The scheme will ask consumers to pay a 20p deposit for single-use containers between 50ml and two litres, requiring businesses to register to sell PET plastic, glass, steel and aluminium containers.

There have been persistent concerns among many smaller drinks producers and sellers about how the scheme will impact them.

Jura Community Stores CIC operations manager, Katy Beasley, said: “It’s great news that the scheme will be delayed until a real solution is found for the islands that doesn’t affect small businesses that are already struggling.”

Partner at Oban’s Argyll House Hotel, Tom Hayward said: “I still feel a little anxious about what will be proposed instead. I’d like to see the removal of glass and for the scheme to be delayed until a UK one is in place.”

Director at Beinn An Tuirc Distillers, Emma Hall, said: “Producers such as ourselves have been screaming into the void about so many obvious issues with the DRS, but the catalyst for the delay was the recent political turbulence, not because the government suddenly decided to start listening to our valid concerns.

She added: “The most important change to the DRS in our view would be to have a gradual rollout, including only large scale producers for the first six months. This would allow consumers to get fully on board with a new way of recycling drinks containers.

“We would be completely on board with a well-designed, robust DRS that is not purely a vehicle for profit for yet another government quango.”

Other DRS changes announced are that drinks under 100ml and products selling fewer than 5,000 units per year will now be excluded, with hospitality premises selling most of their drinks products for consumption on their premises exempted from acting as return points.

SNP Argyll and Bute MSP, Jenni Minto, said: “While it is disappointing this important scheme has been delayed, I know this is something many small businesses in my constituency welcome.

“In order for this scheme to go ahead it requires exemption to the UK Government’s Internal Market Act (IMA). Unfortunately, they have delayed a decision on this.

“It is now crucial the UK Government grants this exemption to ensure this scheme can go ahead on the new launch date.”

There has been a significant point of contention about whether a IMA exemption for the scheme had been officially requested from the UK Government.

Scottish Greens MSP for the Highlands and Islands, Ariane Burgess, said: “I am confident there is no justifiable reason for not providing an exemption for this scheme under the IMA and that the scheme will be implemented, albeit at a cost of many months additional and unnecessary waste.

“The DRS will be a major part of Scotland’s efforts to reduce litter, cut emissions and build a more sustainable economy. It’s very disappointing to the environmental organisations who called for it, and the local communities and businesses who had prepared themselves for its launch, that the scheme has been further delayed.”

However, Scottish Conservatives MSP for the Highlands and Islands, Donald Cameron, said: “Businesses were of course relieved that the Scottish Government eventually swallowed its pride and hit pause on this disaster.

“But they’re now concerned the same mistakes will be made all over again, and that this is merely a stay of execution. It’s vital the SNP and Greens now listen to the businesses tasked with implementing the scheme and allow them to shape how it will work.”