A thousand flag designs for coronation

More than 1,000 school pupils across Argyll and Bute entered a competition to design the area’s special flag for the Coronation of King Charles III.

The overall winner will be flown at Argyll and Bute Council’s headquarters in Lochgilphead on Friday May 5, the day before the Coronation ceremony.

Councillors are also asked to acknowledge the planned events of Coronation weekend and to write to the new Monarch and Queen Camilla expressing congratulations.

The motion has been moved by South Kintyre Independent Conservative Councillor Tommy MacPherson and seconded by Kintyre and the Islands Independent Councillor Alastair Redman.

A report detailing the school pupils’ competition, and the motion regarding the Coronation, will each go before the full council at its full meeting on Thursday, April 27.

Cowal Conservative Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, the council’s policy lead for education, said: “Pupils had until March 31 to get their entries in via the head teacher and we were overwhelmed by the huge response, with over 1,000 entries being received.

“All designs have been reviewed by the judging panel who had an incredibly difficult task of selecting only one winner from each of the council’s four administrative areas.

“One overall winner has also been selected, whose design will be made into a full size flag to be flown at Argyll and Bute Council headquarters, Kilmory, on May 5.

“The overall winner and their school will each receive a framed replica of their flag to keep, with an extra prize for the school too.

“Area winners will also receive framed replicas of their designs and special certificates of commendation.

“Thank you to every pupil who took the time to submit an entry, we certainly have a lot of talented young artists in Argyll and Bute.”

Meanwhile, Councillors MacPherson and Redman state in the motion: “The Coronation itself precedes a weekend of celebration across the nation, with a particular focus on community and volunteering, culminating in The Big Help Out on Monday May 8 – a national day of volunteering and service to the community.

“This theme is in line with the King’s particular wishes for a meaningful and lasting legacy which makes a difference to local life, and in recognition of His own personal dedication to public service.”

It is then proposed that the council: “Welcomes the work being carried out by communities around Argyll and Bute which are arranging celebratory events of all kinds to mark the Coronation, and which are planning to make their own very significant contributions to the national Big Help Out at a local level.

“Acknowledges, on this historic occasion, the tremendous dedication and commitment of Argyll and Bute’s volunteers and local groups, which makes a difference all year round, and thanks them for their ongoing contributions to community life.

“Sends its congratulations and best wishes to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the occasion of His Coronation on Saturday May 6, and agree that the Provost [Lomond North Conservative Councillor Maurice Corry] write to the King expressing these sentiments on behalf of the council and the communities of Argyll and Bute.”