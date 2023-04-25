Young rugby players show off skills at Oban Dalriada

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

There was a fantastic turnout of more than 120 players for the second round of the Dalriada Summer Series at Oban Lorne Rugby Football Club.

Players from Campbeltown, Fort William, Lochgilphead, Oban and Taynuilt were in action on Sunday April 23 with the teams scoring more than 240 tries.

Oban were the winners of the P4/5 competition as they won all five of their games, scoring 20 tries in total. Lochaber and Mull were also highly competitive, with the islanders finishing second and Lochaber third.

In the P6/7 competition, Mull finished a point ahead of Oban with five wins and a draw, compared to Oban’s five wins and one loss.

Mid Argyll and Kintyre were closely matched in third and fourth positions.

Argyll and Bute rugby development officer Andrew Johnston said: “I was thrilled with the overall standard of play and the growth in numbers across all the clubs. A big thanks to Walter Speirs and his team of volunteers for hosting a fantastic day of rugby.”

The next Dalriada will hosted by Lochaber Rugby Club at Banavie, Fort William, on Sunday April 30, with the competition kicking off at 1pm.