Pentland ferry begins CalMac charter

A ferry leased by Pentland Ferries to CalMac will now begin its charter in the Hebrides after a brief delay.

The MV Alfred is expected to begin a nine-month charter with CalMac from Thursday April 27 as the MV Pentalina returns to provide cover for the vessel on services to the Orkney Islands.

This means the Alfred can begin its nine month charter with CalMac, beginning with berthing trials, which will be followed by a confirmation of deployment plans for the vessel.

The Alfred was initially meant to start its lease on Tuesday April 18, but was delayed by the Pentalina’s late return from annual overhaul.

It is hoped the catamaran ferry will provide support to an ageing and stretched CalMac fleet at a cost of £9,000,000.

The Alfred is expected to perform sea trials by visiting Ullapool, Lochmaddy, Port Askaig on Islay, Campbeltown, Brodick, Ardrossan and Troon over the coming weeks.

It is hoped these will be undertaken until Sunday April 30, and that the Alfred will be available to operate CalMac services when these are completed.

Chief Executive of CalMac, Robbie Drummond, said: “I welcome the news from Pentland Ferries that MV Alfred will join us this week. Our primary focus will be to have her available for resilience purposes and provide relief benefits across the network.

This should help mitigate the impact of disruption or where certain islands are reduced to single vessel service.”

Mr Drummond added: “Although resilience availability will remain the priority, there may be opportunities for MV Alfred to operate additional, non-bookable freight sailings, when possible, to support capacity constraints. This is most likely to be focused on freight operations at key pinch points on the network.

“We will continue to engage with network community representatives and commercial customers to discuss deployment options to support services across the network.”

This could be vital for some Hebridean ferry services, which are struggling with delays in the annual overhaul of CalMac vessels, with Islay Community Council Ferry Committee hoping the Alfred’s presence will be the ‘light at the end of the tunnel’.