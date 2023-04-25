Parking fine increases on the cards

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The cost of a parking fine in Argyll and Bute could soon be on the rise if measures to increase the penalty are approved by councillors.

A report to a full council meeting has recommended that a penalty charge notice (PCN) fee of £100, reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days, is adopted within the area.

The current fine of £60, or £30 if paid within 14 days, has been in force for 22 years. The increase is the result of a consultation conducted by Transport Scotland.

Ministers had also agreed that local authorities could also charge £80, or £40 within 14 days, but Argyll and Bute Council officers have recommended councillors go with the higher amount. The council meeting will take place on Thursday, April 27.

Executive director Kirsty Flanagan said: “The level of fee for PCNs is set by the Scottish Government. This was last amended 22 years ago on April 10, 2001.

“In August 2021, Transport Scotland undertook a consultation on PCNs, including a review of contravention codes and the setting of fees. The analysis of the consultation was published in September 2022.

“Overall the majority view from those who responded to the consultation was that PCNs should be increased.

“Transport Scotland wrote to the DPE authorities on February 17, 2023 to advise that ministers had now agreed to increase PCN fees with a lower and higher fee dependant on what the local authority consider appropriate.

“In regard to the setting of PCN levels, officers are of the view that it is entirely appropriate after no increases in 22 years to agree to use the higher level fees.”

Ms Flanagan added that it was felt that the increased PCN cost “should lead to a greater compliance”, with a reduction in irresponsible parking, increased turnover in bays, and improvement in road safety and access.

She also said: “Motorists will only receive a PCN if they breach legislation/traffic regulation order (for example, parked in a disabled bay without a blue badge or on double yellow lines).

“Motorists must pass a test to drive on the UK road network and the Highway Code is clear on where not to park. The PCN issue must be taken into account alongside our communities’ concerns in regards to inconsiderate and at times dangerous parking.”

The report recommends that the council “Agrees the Higher PCN fee which is set at £100 but reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days is adopted with immediate effect.

Caption: The cost of parking fines could rise today if approved by the full council

