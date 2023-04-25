First minister: HPMAs ‘will not be imposed’ on communities

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Scotland’s First Minister has claimed controversial plans to ban fishing in some areas won’t go ahead in communities which are “vehemently” opposed to them.

Humza Yousaf was challenged on his Highly Protected Marine Area (HPMA) proposals at First Minister’s Questions last Thursday (April 20).

Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron said “not one single” community in the area wanted to see them go ahead, and that many had likened the plans to the Highland Clearances.

In response, Mr Yousaf said it was at an early stage and that “seas must remain a source of prosperity” for fishing and coastal communities.

He added: “This government will not steamroll, will not impose upon any community a policy that they are vehemently opposed to.”

Mr Donald Cameron said: “I welcome the First Minister’s commitment that no community will have HPMAs imposed upon them where they are opposed to the idea.

“Because that’s every single community in the Highlands and Islands which depends on fishing for the livelihoods of residents and the wellbeing of the local economy.

“These plans are hugely unpopular, and have even been likened to the Clearances.

“People cleared off the land and now cleared out of the water.

“If it is the case that the Scottish Government won’t impose these proposals where they are not wanted, the next move is simple.

“They must drop the HPMA plans and go right back to the drawing board, ensuring that next time such a policy is developed, fishing communities are brought along with it.”