Rewilding project given cash boost

A rewilding project to support native tree regeneration in Argyll by managing local deer populations has been given a welcome funding boost from charity Rewilding Britain’s Rewilding Innovation Fund.

Ten projects across the country have been awarded up to £15,000 in the latest round of the biannual fund that supports innovative approaches to rewilding land and sea.

The South Knapdale Deer Management Project aims to set up a management group in the area.

There are small remnants of Atlantic oak and hazel woods in south Knapdale and the whole area is within the temperate rainforest zone which stretches north all the way up the Scottish west coast.

These woodlands contain important lichens, bryophytes, ferns and fungi.

But there is evidence that over-grazing by excessive deer populations is preventing natural regeneration of these woodlands and their diverse flora and fauna.

The South Knapdale Deer Management Project will focus on controlling these numbers sustainably to help the woodlands recover.

Sara King, Rewilding Manager at Rewilding Britain, said: “We’re delighted to be able to fund more exciting and innovative rewilding projects across Britain with this latest round of the Rewilding Innovation Fund.

“The recent UN climate report was crystal clear: we need swift and drastic action to avert the nature and climate crises, and rewilding is a proven method by which to do that.

“This project will be so beneficial to these woodlands and will give them the helping hand they need to regenerate naturally – a great example of rewilding.”

Ed Tyler from the South Knapdale Deer Management Project said: “The funding from Rewilding Britain has supported our goals and aspirations by providing a means for solid administrative support to a complex, sensitive landscape-scale project, that can only succeed through the collaboration of many stakeholders.”

The first year of the project will focus on stakeholder engagement and data collection to fully understand the numbers, species and range of deer herds and how they are impacting on native tree regeneration.

Rewilding Britain’s Rewilding Innovation Fund has been made possible through funding from the Dormywood Trust and various other generous supporters.

