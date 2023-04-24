Have a great time – be a great visitor

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Thousands of visitors heading to Argyll and Bute are being encouraged to visit the council’s website to find out “how to have a great time and be a great visitor”.

Policy lead for economic growth Councillor Alastair Redman, said: “Argyll and Bute is a fantastic choice as holiday destination, whether you’re looking to enjoy the countryside, explore our islands or just have a relaxing break.

“We want to make sure that all our visitors have the information they need to plan their holiday, have the best possible time while they’re here and ensure that everyone knows what we can all do to keep Argyll and Bute beautiful.”

A complete rundown on all the information needed can be found here argyll-bute.gov.uk)

As well as including all the must-see sites, there is information on car parks and electric vehicle charging points and tips on what to do to keep Argyll and Bute beautiful with advice on disposing of rubbish, how and where to recycle and being a responsible visitor.

And there is information for campervan and motorhome owners and guidance on the best locations including caravan sites and camping areas as well as details on ferry timetables, public toilets and waste disposal.