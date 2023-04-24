Double figures for Kilmory

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mixed bag of results for Mid Argyll’s shinty teams

Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup – first round

Southern Section

Bute 3 Inveraray 1

A late Josh Cowan double earned Mowi South Division 1 side Bute a 3-1 win over Mowi National Division Inveraray at the Meadows.

Rory McDonald gave the home support early cheer when he scored after just two minutes.

Bute almost took their lead into the break but Campbell Watt equalised on the stroke of half-time.

It remained level until eight minutes from time when Josh Cowan put Bute back in front and he got his second and Bute’s third on 87 minutes.

Bute’s reward is a second round trip to Tighnabruaich to face Kyles Athletic.

Mowi Premiership

Kyles Athletic 1 Lovat 2

Lovat won in the league for just the second time this season when they defeated Kyles Athletic 2-1 at Tighnabruaich.

Lovat took a nine-minute lead through Greg Matheson and Duncan Davidson swept a second across keeper John Whyte from the right of the D to make it 2-0.

Scott MacDonald pulled a goal back in the final minute, but it wasn’t enough.

Glasgow Mid Argyll 2 Kinlochshiel 4

Kinlochshiel notched just their second league win of the season when they beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 4-2 in their 3pm throw up at Peterson Park.

GMA went into the match in search of their first league point of the season.

Finlay MacRae made the best of the opportunity up front when he opened the scoring after just two minutes and Keith MacRae doubled ‘Shiel’s lead on 27 minutes.

‘Shiel had captain Jordan Fraser back following a hand injury and he made it 3-0 on the 30-minute mark.

Cailean MacLeod gave GMA hope when he pulled a goal back just before referee Alec MacVicar’s half-time whistle.

Jordan Fraser got his second on 70 minutes and although former Glenurquhart player Ruairidh Ralston made it 4-2 with just 10 minutes to go, ‘Shiel took the spoils.

Mowi South Division 1

Ballachulish 2 Kyles Athletic 0

The Ballachulish revival continued as they beat the Kyles Athletic juniors 2-0 at the Jubilee Park.

Lorne Brown scored the only goal of the first half on 37 minutes whilst Lewis Morgan sealed the win just 15 minutes from time.

Referee Graham Fisher sent off Balla’s Finlay MacMahon and Kyle McMartin from Kyles Athletic.

Glasgow Mid Argyll 3 Aberdour 3

League leaders Glasgow Mid Argyll seconds dropped their first point of the season when they drew 3-3 with Aberdour in their noon throw up at Peterson Park.

Ross Brown gave GMA a 22-minute lead but Tom Bowerman levelled just three minutes after. Indeed, Bowerman scored again on 27 minutes to put Aberdour ahead at the turn-around.

When Joe Burns made it 3-1 a minute into the second half, it looked good for Aberdour.

However, Ross Brown completed his hat-trick with goals on 65 and 67 minutes to ensure a share of the points.

Mowi South Division 2

Oban Celtic 3 Inveraray 1

The Oban Celtic second team recorded their first league win of the season, beating second placed Inveraray seconds 3-1 at Ganavan.

Oban Celtic gave game time to Innes Jackson following his switch from Oban Camanachd whilst Inveraray’s John MacKenzie was free of his ban.

Oban Celtic led through Iain Duffy on the half-hour with Innes Jackson making it 2-0 just a couple of minutes later.

Inveraray halved the deficit through Cameron MacCallum’s own goal on 41 minutes, but Innes Jackson scored for a second time on 74 minutes to make the final score 3-1.

Inveraray second team manager Andrew McMurdo said the performance was not as bad as the result suggested.

“Apart from three individual errors, we were quite good given the inexperienced side we fielded.”

While expectations were high, given the recent good run of results, McMurdo said that as long as the team stuck together, the club would be fine.

“It was great to see all the youngsters get a run out today,” he added after the match.

“We dust ourselves off and look to next week’s journey to play Tayforth.”

Uddingston 0 Kilmory 10

League leaders Kilmory maintained their 100 per cent record with a thumping 10-0 win over bottom side Uddingston at the Stepps Playing Field.

Bruce Johnstone put the visitors ahead after five minutes and a double from Euan Gilmour on 21 and 26 minutes made it three.

A second from Bruce Johnstone on 29 minutes and a strike from Alex Cunningham on the stroke of half-time made it 5-0.

Bruce Johnstone completed his hat-trick on 58 minutes and a second from Alex Cunningham on the hour made it 7-0.

Bruce Johnstone got his fourth just four minutes later whilst Euan Gilmour on 68 minutes and a hat-trick goal from Alex Cunningham on 75 minutes meant Kilmory reached double figures.

Strachur-Dunoon 5 Aberdour 0

Third placed Strachur-Dunoon beat fourth placed Aberdour seconds 5-0 at the Strachurmore Sports Centre.

Strachur-Dunoon’s Liam Robertson was free of suspension and his side took charge when Sam Bulloch hit a double on 8 and 13 minutes, either side of a Steven Thomson effort on 10 minutes to make it 3-0 at the break.

Cammy Middleton scored his first goal of the season just 5 minutes into the second half with Nathan Ross making it 5-0 with 20 minutes remaining.

(All throw ups were at 2.30pm unless the match report states differently)

WCA Round Up

Mowi Premiership

Glasgow Mid Argyll 2 Skye Camanachd 2

Glasgow Mid Argyll and Skye Camanachd drew 2-2 in their 2pm throw up at Peterson Park.

Caitlin Maclean put Skye ahead only for GMA to lead 2-1 through a Kirsty Rodgers double. Skye’s Caitlin Maclean scored again to ensure a share of the points.

Neil Campbell, Inveraray and Duncan MacEwan, Oban Celtic, keep their eyes on the ball. Photograph Stephen Lawson.

NO_A17ObanCelticvsInveraray01_23_Neil Campbell Duncan MacEwan

Ben Cameron, Inveraray, sweeps past John Turnbull, Oban Celtic. Photograph Stephen Lawson. NO_A17ObanCelticvsInverray02_23_Ben Cameron John Turnbull