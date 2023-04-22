MSP calls for debate on protest song

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A protest song against the Scottish Government’s proposal for Highly Protected Marine Areas off the west coast of Scotland has been submitted as a motion for debate.

Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant has submitted the Scottish Parliament motion for debate after the recent chart-topping music success for the song The Clearances Again.

It is performed by fisherman Donald Francis (DF) MacNeil and traditional Scottish band Skipinnish – and it secured a top 10 spot on the ITunes download charts a little over 24 hours after it was released.

The song seeks to raise awareness of Scottish Government plans to ban inshore fishing and all marine activities through the proposed Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs).

Mrs Grant has submitted a motion for debate congratulating Donald and Skipinnish for their success and urges the Scottish Government to “heed” the real concerns expressed by communities across the Highlands and Islands and to re-think this policy.

She said: “It is fantastic to see this song reach the high levels of artists like Pink, Sam Ryder and Kelly Clarkson, reflecting the deep worry in our costal communities regarding these proposals.

“I am in no doubt that the Greens will try to force these proposals through so it is wonderful to see the message of protest being played loud and clear.

“The song encapsulates the fury that is felt by rural communities. It is imperative that this SNP-Green Government listen and re-think the policy and I look forward to debating it in the Chamber.”