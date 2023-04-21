Tennis returns at Ardrishaig courts

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Whichever way you spin it, tennis is a tough sport to master, even for those who play it year after year.

But with sharpening their hand-eye coordination in mind, tennis-playing couple Chrystian Vasquez, left, and Guy Worthington served up an early spring treat with a battle on the red blaes.

The Ardrishaig courts, located by the A83 at the village’s bowling and tennis club, might look like the clay expanse of Paris’ Roland Garros, but given the wetter west coast conditions they are made of a harder surface.

A club spokesperson said: “Just 10 minutes after the courts had been rolled to improve the surface, two local residents were in action, looking forward to a new season of play.”

“Local plant hire company Mellex kindly lent the club the ride-on roller that helped compact the surface to improve the bounce of the ball.”