Tarbert in frame for EV charger

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Tarbert is to get an electric vehicle (EV) rapid charging point installed in the village as part of a rollout of 24 across the Highlands and Islands.

Along with installations in Oban, Dunoon, Tobermory and Rothesay on Bute, Tarbert is to receive one of the eight 50 kilowatt (kW) chargers being rolled out in the council area.

Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership (HITRANS) has agreed with ScottishPower to deliver the new rapid chargers, as part of the INTERREG VA FASTER Project, a European Union project for ‘border’ regions, with charging points also being installed in Northern Ireland and border regions of the Republic of Ireland.

Transport Scotland has also part-funded the project to the tune of £250,000.

“HITRANS is excited to be appointing ScottishPower for the supply, installation and maintenance services of 24 50kw chargers across our region,” said Gemma Robinson, project officer at HITRANS, adding: “We look forward to progressing the FASTER project in collaboration with their team.”

Reflecting on the contract announcement, Chris Carberry, smart solutions director at ScottishPower said: “We are delighted to work with the Highlands and Island Transport Partnership to help facilitate a sustainable transition to electric vehicles in the region.

“We recognise that rural areas often face more challenges when it comes to accessing charging infrastructure, and we are very pleased to be working with HITRANS to improve this and support wider public access to rapid charging for their vehicles.”

ScottishPower will provide a three-year warranty and maintenance package and a one-year works guarantee, with all work expected to be completed by the end of October this year.