Society hears holiday tales of times past

Inveraray and District History Society gave a warm springtime welcome to Moira McPhedran, who gave a fascinating, Victorian-era talk titled: ‘Uncle and aunt’s trip to Butterbridge’.

Moira and her father have summarised a 20-page letter with charming sketches throughout, which had been kept and passed down by Moira’s great-grandmother’s sister, Maggie Ferguson.

Moira shared excerpts from the long letter written in August 1881 by Mary Allison to her niece, Maggie, which describes and illustrates a holiday spent by Mary and husband

James in July with Maggie’s parents at Butterbridge.

It is written from their two-room flat in Glasgow’s Anderston area and gives an insight into how those with little free time and income were able to enjoy a refreshing break and a different way of life with relatives well away from the city.

As the weather seemed settled that Glasgow Fair, Mary and James decided on the Friday morning to make full use of their week off and make an unannounced visit to her sister and family in their new home on a farm at Butterbridge, near The Rest and Be Thankful.

They boarded the 10.30am ‘Edinburgh Castle’ for Lochgoilhead, calling in at Greenock,

Gourock, Ardentinny on Loch Long and Carrick Castle on Loch Goil, and reached

Lochgoilhead about 3.00pm.

There they were given a warm welcome by one of Maggie’s sisters, Bella Ferguson, and after a short rest set on their way with directions to Butterbridge by foot.

The walk would have taken several hours and Mary’s letter and sketch details that, “amid the great silent hills we took a wee drap o’guid scotch whisky, and some biscuit and cheese, after which we felt stronger to pursue our journey”.

They arrived about 7 o’clock in the evening to a very warm welcome from her sister and two younger sons.

Mary and her husband thoroughly enjoyed their week of rural life with their relatives.

Their only disappointment was that Maggie was working in Inveraray, as a housemaid, which in turn led to this treasure of a letter from her aunt Mary on her return home to Glasgow.

Mary and James were obviously enthralled by the various experiences they had, including washing in the mountain stream, watching Glasgow Fair holiday makers cycling by on their penny farthings, walking the nine-mile round trip to Cairndow for groceries and James making a successful climb with his two nephews, on his second attempt, to the summit of Beinn Ime (“Butter Mountain” in Gaelic).

Little did Mary realise the effect her letter would have 142 years later on a widespread

group of people from Strachur, Furnace and beyond. Hearing about this month’s topic

brought a group of Moira’s relatives together to meet her and share their own memories

and photographs with each other. An unexpectedly happy outcome!

Next month’s meeting will be the AGM for members only and will be held on Tuesday May 2 at 7pm in Asknish House, by Lochgair.