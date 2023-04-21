Police files – Friday April 21 2023

Drunk in charge of child

Police were called to a report of a man being drunk whilst in charge of a 10-year-old child on the Gigha to Tayinloan Ferry, at 6pm last Friday April 14.

Police attended and returned the child to a responsible adult.

A 59-year-old man was issued with a recorded police warning.