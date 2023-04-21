Monday fix promised after street lights strife

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Lochgilphead residents have bemoaned a six-week wait for their street lighting to be repaired.

But it seems like there might now be light at the end of the tunnel for the residents of McDonald Terrace after the council pledged to finally fix them next week.

A Lochgilphead resident, who did not want named, complained to the Advertiser that they and other residents had felt less safe underfoot when walking in darkness, before the clocks went forward in late March, after several street lights stopped working.

They said earlier this week: “I have been in contact with the local authority on two occasions but there has been no sign of the contractors starting work to fix the problem.

“I appreciate that these jobs can’t be done overnight but it is six weeks later and the public still hasn’t had the lights fixed yet.

“It’s maybe not so bad at this time of year, but in March it was dark at 6pm and

the lack of lights on the pavement made it unsafe for residents.

“Why should the public have to tolerate this situation?

“We pay our council tax and should at the very least be kept informed as to what’s happening.”

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: “Our street lighting team works hard to maintain the council’s network of over 14,000 streetlights, traffic lights, illuminated signs and bollards.

“A team is due out to repair the fault at McDonald Terrace on Monday April 24.”

To report a lighting fault, please go to: https://www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/transport-and-streets/street-lighting