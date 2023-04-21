Minard Duck Race raises quacking cash amount

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Ducking and diving was the order of the day in Lochfyneside last Saturday as one of the villages revived an ‘old classic’ to raise hundreds of pounds at its Easter fair.

The Minard Duck Race saw dozens of rubber duckies make a descent of Auchgoyle Burn, in superb spring conditions, both for the ‘entrants’ and spectators.

A spokesperson said: “The event was planned and supported by volunteers from the village, with funding kindly provided by Foundation Scotland and administered by West Loch Fyne Community Council.

“We were also kindly donated the use of the hall and gazebo by Minard Community Trust.

“The day raised a total of £700, which will be gifted to two separate causes selected by the volunteers – Ardfenaig Care Home, and Argyll Befrienders – both of which attended on the day.

“The money was raised from the sale of duck entries, raffle tickets, a bake sale and Easter bonnet parade.

“Prizes were ordered from Bee Sweet in Lochgilphead.”

The winner on the day – apart from the two local causes – was Brian Barker, whose duck crossed the finish line first.