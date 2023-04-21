Men’s Sheds funding cut reversed

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The first minister has reversed his predecessor’s funding cut to Men’s Sheds, staving off fears of impending closures this month.

The Scottish Men’s Sheds Association (SMSA) welcomed funding from the Scottish Government for the 2023-2024 financial year, announced by First Minister Humza Yousaf on April 18.

West Coast sheds can be found in Balivanich, Fort William, Broadford, Glencoe, Oban, Lochgilphead, Tarbert and Campbeltown.

Addressing the SMSA’s 3,300 members in Scotland, its chief executive officer Jason Schroeder said: “Our sincere thanks to the 4,000 supporters that signed our petition and the 40 cross-party MSPs that co-signed our letter to appeal to the former First Minister and Deputy First Minister to reverse the decision to cut funding.

“We did not get the level of funding we require. However, we are delighted to have overturned this, and are overwhelmed by the backing, helping us raise awareness of our vital work for the SMSA to exist and reach more men to combat social isolation, loneliness and boredom.

“The core funding received from the Scottish Government and several smaller funders has taken the pressure off, for now, enabling us to remain open for another financial year, allowing us to continue supporting the movement and explore alternative funding sources to support our development plans.

“We not only need to keep the association’s doors open but wish to expand the national hub to meet the needs of this rapidly growing movement – now with 202 Shed groups. We still have a long way to go but are moving in the right direction.”