Letters – Friday April 21 2023

HPMA concern outlined

I wrote to Mairi Gougeon, Scottish cabinet secretary for rural affairs, land reform and islands from Wednesday April 12, while the Scottish Government was still consulting on the introduction of Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) to Scotland’s inshore waters.

There are considerable implications for various key economic sectors across Argyll and Bute, should these proposals go ahead, and it is therefore very important that all of our elected officials make a robust response.

Sitting on the fence over this matter will be a disservice to our rural communities.

I expressed that on top of the existing spatial squeeze caused by the rush to build huge offshore windfarms with little consideration for their impact on fisheries, the government wants to close a further 10 per cent of our waters to fishing vessels with no evidence whatsoever that doing so will achieve ministers’ vague conservation aims, nor any attempt to understand the effect of displacing the fishing fleet.

This extremely poor HPMA policy literally emerged from the blue from the Bute House Agreement, when in fact Scotland already has an extensive Marine Protected Area (MPA) network that the fishing industry has been closely involved in creating.

Fishing is the lifeblood and backbone of Scotland’s coastal and island communities.

I hope that the cabinet secretary will join the vast majority in rural Scotland and call for the scrapping of these controversial plans.

To the Scottish Government: please make the right choice and listen to the reasons why this widespread opposition is as strong and deep as it is.

Councillor Alastair Redman, Kintyre and the Islands

Alcohol ban U-turn welcomed

A number of Highlands and Islands businesses, including breweries and distilleries, as well as smaller businesses dependent on the wider industry, were furious at the contentious Scottish Government proposals to ban alcohol-related merchandise and advertising.

Industry leaders already warned that the move could put a number of companies out of business.

These proposals were alarming, poorly thought-out, and would have risked the future of a number of businesses, and limited opportunities for many more.

The impact on vital economic areas like tourism would have been devastating.

Those put at risk by these shambolic plans will be relieved at this U-turn.

I welcome the decision by First Minister Humza Yousaf to go back to the drawing board on this.

It is now important that ministers listen to businesses across the Highlands and islands and allow them to help shape any future plans.

Donald Cameron, MSP Highlands and Islands