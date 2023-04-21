Leader – Friday April 21 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Do we value Scotland’s beauty?

Judging by the ubiquity of roadside litter across Argyll – and more specifically, this week’s Advertiser page three holiday horror story – we do not.

Look to one side whenever stopped at roadworks somewhere along the A83 or the A814 in future and you are likely to see bottles, cans and food containers strewn across the verges.

It doesn’t take a lot of imagination to foresee the harmful impact on Scotland’s wildlife, never mind the holiday feedback which visitors are taking back home with them.

“It’s a beautiful place but there was litter everywhere.”

It shouldn’t take a lone determined tourist to clean up for others, who apparently take less pride in Scotland’s natural splendour, and its heritage sites.

Two duck dos

Two duck races in Argyll in one day? That’s quackers.

Strange but true, with both Minard on Lochfyneside and Tayinloan in West Kintyre dunking the duckies into Auchgoyle and Tayinloan burns respectively.

And when the fundraising can be done in an atmosphere of fun and relaxation – even better.

Especially when welcome extra cash flows into charity coffers, helping to improve the lives of those living in and around those communities.