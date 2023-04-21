Industry on the line as consultation closes

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Businesses connected to the fishing industry in Tarbert fear the implementation of Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) could decimate whole fishing communities.

The feeling of trepidation was laid bare with the closure of the Scottish Government’s consultation on the highly controversial proposed ban on Monday.

The plan in its present form would stop fishing in 10 per cent of Scotland’s coastal waters, to allow sea ecosystem recovery, say supporters.

In January, at a Tayvallich Village Hall meeting, with Tarbert fishermen amongst more than 40 fishers who attended, it was pointed out that for every one job at sea there are thought to be 12 supported ashore.

One of those associated jobs, fishing boat maintenance, is a mainstay for Tarbert-raised welder Chris Robertson.

He told the Advertiser this week: “Ninety per cent of my workload comes from fishing.

“I repair and maintain boats from the fishing fleet in Tarbert and some in Campbeltown – there is hardly a boat in the harbour I have not been on.

“If they push the HPMA policy through, that’s it for Tarbert. So many families rely on fishing for their livelihoods.

“I would say that if they’re not here, I’m not here either.”

Family-run seafood transportation firm J &C Prentice makes nightly runs to Glasgow for Loch Fyne catches’ distribution to Europe.

Graham Prentice, who with brother James helps to run the company said the potential ban could result in layoffs at sea – and have knock-on effects ashore.

He said: “The HPMA introduction would have a big effect, in that fewer vessels would be able to operate out of Tarbert, which would mean the fleet not catching the same bulk, resulting in fewer runs for us.

“We go to Glasgow nightly and support three employees which is not a small number in a village community, and have a number of vehicles to maintain.

“At sea, with much smaller areas to fish, fewer people would be employed in the fleet.”

Brendan O’Hara, Argyll and Bute MP, said: “Regardless of where I went or with whom I spoke, from Tiree to the Mull of Kintyre, and irrespective of whether the individual was directly involved in the fishing industry or not, the overwhelming – indeed the unanimous – opinion was that the introduction of the HPMAs would have catastrophic economic consequences, not just for the industry, but for the whole region.

“The loss of what remains of our fishing fleet would have an exponential impact on our economy, as the jobs of fish processors, boatyards, delivery drivers, administrators, marine engineers, and many others, whose livelihoods depend on the fishing industry would all disappear.

“The loss of these jobs is guaranteed to drive families out of Argyll and Bute, and discourage others from coming, further accelerating what we know is an already critical depopulation crisis.”

He urged the Scottish Government to engage fully with the industry and harness local knowledge – accrued over decades – on how best to manage west coast seas.

Councillor Robin Currie, Argyll and Bute Council leader, said: “We remain committed to tackling the effects of climate change as we all work towards achieving net zero by 2045.

“Whilst that commitment remains, many people and businesses across Argyll and Bute are gravely concerned and oppose the proposals; we echo these concerns and have highlighted the potential economic and social devastation in our response to the Scottish Government.

“HPMAs in the proposed form threaten a devastating reduction of jobs and ultimately people across the western half of Scotland.

“This is a loss that Argyll and Bute and the wider west coast of Scotland simply cannot agree with, afford or sustain.”

Mairi MacAllan, cabinet secretary for net zero and just transition, said: “Proposals for Highly Protected Marine Areas are intended to offer a greater level of protection to our most precious marine life, allowing key species and habitats to recover, helping to tackle climate change, benefiting nature and supporting our blue economy.

“I recognise there is considerable strength of feeling on this issue, from those who support it and those who have concerns.

“It has always been our intention to develop these ambitious proposals in close collaboration with those impacted by them, in particular, people living and working in our island and coastal communities.

“That’s why we have chosen to consult right at the beginning of the process, and why I have committed to now consider the responses to our initial consultation very carefully as we develop next steps.”