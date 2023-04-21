Holiday fun for everyone in Ardrishaig

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A busy fortnight came to an end for Ardrishaig Community Trust at the village’s public hall, with the return of old favourites – and new activities – declared a success.

A range of pursuits for all ages were put on by the village trust in the thriving Public Hall across the two-week school break.

Deborah Landon-Norton, one of the organisers, said: “Skate Day turned the hall into a roller disco with children and adults alike dancing the afternoon away.”

Those new to skating received free tuition (thanks Shona) and by the end of the session could skate.

Not to be outdone in the popularity contest, Nerf Gun Play sessions were fully booked before the day began.

“The under-six session was the noisiest of the day with the littles firing at anything that moved, diving through tunnels and playing chase all whilst following the rules and being kind.

“As the day went on each session got quieter and quieter with strategy and stealth becoming the aim of the game.

“An indoor football session on Friday saw coach Logan teaching the little ones more about the game.

“Story stone painting was a wonderful mess resulting in painted stones, painted children – oops! – and a few painted grown-ups.

“Artwork created ranged from the abstract to Disney and beyond. The stones left with the hall have now been hidden outside.

“Don’t forget that if you find a painted stone and bring it in you can swap it for a story-book.”

Meanwhile outfit Let’s Make visited, running two workshops, before the Royal Horticultural Society’s Big Seed Sow was held, with children and grown-ups planting a variety of seeds to take home.

Deborah continued: “Funds raised by the sessions are already being spent, with skate equipment, Nerf supplies and a broadcasting licence for Into Film on order.

“We are planning our summer sessions soon, so stay tuned for more fun over summer.

“Thank you so much to all those who volunteer their time and donate resources to the hall to help run the sessions, because without them it wouldn’t be possible.

“If you think you could help at future sessions, please get in touch with us at info@ardrishaigcommunitytrust.org or bek.ardrishaig@gmail.com, or visit the hall during working hours Tuesday-Friday.”