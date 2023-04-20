Still Game star wows Tarbert crowd

Still Game star Jane McCarry on stage in Tarbert with comedian Bill Dewar.
Still Game Star Jane McCarry wowed a crowd in Tarbert last Saturday, with some tales from the set of the hit sitcom as well as her own life stories.

The evening started with a meet and greet session for lucky ticket holders.

Afterwards, comedian Bill Dewar took control of proceedings, hosting a brilliant chat with Jane and taking questions from an enthusiastic audience.

“It was so lovely to be in Tarbert and I had some friends in the audience, which was fun,” said Jane after the show. “The stage was set up great and it was a nice intimate space for the show.”

A spokesperson for West Kintyre Promotions CIC, which organised the event, added: “Jane was so warm and lovely and we are grateful to her and Bill for agreeing to do the show.

“It was a fun evening and we even had a outbreak of the Slosh at the end of the show!

“There is more Still Game fun later in the year with a visit from Paul Riley, who plays Winston.”

 