New CalMac ticketing system delayed

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

CalMac has delayed the launch of its new booking and e-ticketing system for three weeks, so it can prioritise dealing with “ongoing challenges”.

The Clyde and Hebrides ferry operator said the state-of-the-art system, which was due to go live on April 25, was ready to go but its introduction needed to be deferred until May 16.

Due to the ferry services experiencing unprecedented disruption throughout the network, the vessels running on the main route to and from Mull over Easter were smaller than usual which meant there was less space on board even for people who had booked.

The Oban Times heard of workers vans and foot passengers not being able to board booked sailings last week because there was not enough room.

CalMac’s Head of Operations Finlay MacRae said: “We regret that we were not able to honour every booking.”

Essential fuel deliveries also had to be carried last weekend, which also affected capacity, he added.

Good news, especially with Mull Music Festival on this weekend, is that capacity on Oban-Craignure has increased again with MV Coruisk and MV Isle of Mull in service. Some sailings are already full for vehicles but there are still some spaces for foot passengers.

Other news is that the MV Alfred catamaran being leased from Pentland Ferries to relieve CalMac’s stretched ageing fleet at a cost of £9,000,000 for nine months, will now be late joining the Hebridean network.

CalMac says its new ticketing system will give customers greater choice on the purchase, management and use of tickets but many islanders had questioned the timing, asking if it was right to launch it amid all the disruption to services.

The programme has already gone through intense testing, an independent assurance audit, five cut-over dress rehearsals and staff are fully trained.

CalMac CEO Robbie Drummond said: “We have taken the decision to prioritise dealing with the current ongoing challenges around delays to vessel repairs and the overhaul schedule, alongside their subsequent impact on services on the network. Therefore, we will defer the introduction of the new platform until May 16.”

Full information about the changes and what you need to do can be found on CalMac’s website which will regularly updated here calmac.co.uk/ticketing

You can also call 0800 066 5000, email enquiries@calmac.co.uk, or send a Tweet @CalMac_Updates, from 8am-8pm.