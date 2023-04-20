League contenders Star finish campaign with win

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead Red Star 3-1 Neilston

SAFL Premier Division



Red Star guaranteed themselves a top-two finish in the SAFL Premier Division and with it a spot in the top division of the newly formed Scottish Premier Amateur Football Association for next season, after an excellent 3-1 win against Neilston last Saturday.

Star got an early grip of the game and took the lead in spectacular fashion on 15 minutes after some good link-up play involving forwards Stuart MacLean and Ciaran McPhie, the ball broke to Craig Millar on the edge of the box who unleashed a fantastic left-footed effort on the volley past the Neilston keeper.

After Stuart MacLean initially thought he had scored, the referee pulled play back for an infringement on Joseph Harper and awarded a spot kick to Red Star.

McPhie dusted himself down and sent the keeper the wrong way, making it 2-0 to Red Star.

Neilston, who harboured an outside chance of catching Star and Arthurlie before the game, pulled themselves back into the contest with an excellent team goal on 40 minutes to make the score 2-1.

Into the second half and Star captain Aaron Moore restored the two-goal advantage after 55 minutes with a controlled finish from the edge of the box, after Neilston had partially cleared the ball.

The visitors did their best to force a nervy finish to the match, however, Star’s defenders Andy Weir, Fraser Talbot, Coll McCallum and Kyle Selfridge were in no mood to let the re-established lead slip.

With Red Star having completed their league campaign, they await results involving Arthurlie, who they need to drop four points in their remaining three games if they are to pip them to the title.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Star travel to Cardross for their Jimmy Marshall Cup first-round tie.