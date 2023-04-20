Key Argyll waterway reopens

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The final touches are being put to what Scotland’s national canal body hopes will be something of a modern engineering masterpiece.

The Crinan Canal has now been reopened to the sailing public after a six-month redevelopment project.

Closed in October to all vessels, extensive work took place such as replacing gargantuan lock gates along the route, as well as draining the canal – which involved the scientific removal and releasing of dozens of species of aquatic life further up the canal route – a process which youngsters from the area got to play a part in.

The nine-mile seawater artery, linking Crinan on the Atlantic coast and Ardrishaig on Loch Gilp, was built in the early 1800s to cut out the often dangerous rounding of the Mull of Kintyre.

Scottish Canals, in combination with their main contractor Mackenzie Construction, ran tours of the canal way during the winter months, with input from project engineers to Scottish Canals’ own heritage manager Chris O’ Connell.

A Scottish Canals spokesperson said on Tuesday: “At the end of this week the last work shed will leave the Crinan site, which will mark the end of the main bulk of the winter works, but our team has a ‘snagging list’ with some minor outstanding tasks to be addressed.

“We will also be taking care of any remaining tasks along the canal banks, including reinstating paths and reseeding grassy areas.

“We are pleased the project has run to schedule and that we can reflect on some positive stories from during the time of the canal works, such as the fish and marine life relocation day, which saw the public get involved and learn about the array of wildlife living in and around the canal environment.

They continued: “The canal tours were a rare opportunity for people to see ‘below the waterline’ – when we had schools out the teachers as well as the pupils were amazed by the scale of the canal, and the expert craftsmanship involved more than two centuries ago.”

The canal body said the six-month project was part of its ‘asset management strategy’.

A public feedback session for Argyll folk to give their thoughts on the canal works is planned for next Thursday, April 27, at the Cairnbaan Hotel just north of Lochgilphead, running from 6.30pm-8pm.