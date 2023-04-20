Islay house plans

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Plans have been unveiled for 16 houses on Islay.

MacLeod Construction has submitted its plans to Argyll and Bute Council for the proposed development on land northeast of 10 and 12 Daal Terrace at Port Charlotte.

It is phase one of a project which plans to see properties built for West Highland Housing Association, due to demand for affordable housing.

Plans can be viewed by the public so they can have a say. A decision is expected by the middle of May.

To view the plans and submit feedback, visit the council’s planning portal at argyll-bute.gov.uk and use the reference number 23/00369/PP.

The applicant’s report said the development was within the defined settlement boundary of Port Charlotte and each phase would be a medium-scaled development, ranging between six to 30 homes. The key aim is to provide affordable housing.

Islay is the fifth-largest Scottish island and the southernmost of the Inner Hebrides. It is best known for its distinctive peaty, briny malt whisky, produced in nine distilleries which attract visitors from around the globe.

Port Charlotte is lived in by a number of distillery workers and is on the shores of Loch Indaal.

The applicant said the road layout for the scheme has been designed the best it can to accommodate housing needs while still keeping the village’s charm.

The submission report stated: “We have overcome significant challenges to this project due to the existing cycling/pathway at the front of the site, site levels and getting underground services to work properly.

“The road layout has been designed to accommodate as best we can all the houses and accommodate the needs of the housing demand whilst keeping all of the charm that this village has to offer.”

And the report concluded: “This development is a vital step towards the larger picture of housing development, town planning, and community facilities all meeting the demand of the growing population of the Isle of Islay.

“It will provide much-needed affordable accommodation in a much-desired rural location.

“On the basis of the above, we seek approval of full planning permission for this application.”