Help identify Tarbert’s 1913 team

Can keen eyes from North Kintyre and Mid Argyll with a handle on the historical help fill in the genealogical gaps in this 110-year-old football photograph?

Kay Gajos submitted this football team photograph from 1913 to All Things Tarbert on Facebook – of a match report following Tarbert FC’s 0-0 draw with Kintyre rivals Campbeltown Academicals, which was published in the Campbeltown Courier in April 19, 1913 – and asked if others can help identify the people in it.

Some surnames such as Pursell and McBain, from South Kintyre, will be familiar to students of the early game in the region, with Peter Pursell going on to become a full Scotland international, and Neil McBain playing professionally for Everton, before becoming a manager in South America with Argentinean giants Estudiantes de la Plata.

Meanwhile, Blair, McFarlane and Sinclair are all surnames with a strong Tarbert resonance – can readers help tell theirs and their teammates’ stories?