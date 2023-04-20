From our files: Friday April 21 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday April 19 2013

Argyll given no consideration over plans to move jury trials

Plans to end sheriff and jury trials in Argyll will deny local communities access to

justice, local lawyers have said.

The Scottish Court Service (SCS) proposals, which would see such trials heard in

Dumbarton instead of Lochgilphead and Dunoon, would be introduced over a 10-year

period as part of a restructuring of the service across the country.

Eric McQueen, chief executive of the SCS, said the service would invest in

technology such as videolinks to minimise the impact on rural areas.

He said: “We acknowledge this additional travel and inconvenience will be the case

for some court users, while clarifying that the actual number of members of the public

that this would affect is very small.”

But Jane MacLeod, Justice of the Peace and honorary sheriff, said the inconvenience

would be “considerable”.

“It appears that no consideration has been given to the geography of Argyll,” she said.

“There would be considerable inconvenience to people in Mid Argyll having to travel

to Greenock, not to mention people in Tiree who would have a very long journey to

get to Greenock or Kilmarnock.

“Added to that, victims and witnesses could well be travelling on the same ferry, bus

or train.”

Mrs MacLeod added that courts would become busier, leading to inevitable delays.

“If parties are travelling from remote areas of Argyll delays will be extremely costly

thus undermining the modernisation and savings proposed by the changes,” she said.

The Lord Provost and each Sheriff Principal will decide whether or not to accept the

SCS proposals, designed to cut costs by 20 per cent by 2015.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday, April 18 2003

Glen quarry opposed

Residents of Kilmichael Glen are furious at plans for a sand and gravel quarry near the old sawmill.

Robert Blackwell said: “It’s going to ruin this glen. It’s a lovely wee glen and it’s a shame to spoil it.”

John Brackwell was also upset. He said: “I own a holiday cottage business which will be affected. The glen is classed as a sensitive settlement and I can’t think of anything less sensitive than a quarry.

“The noise may be music to the ears of any beneficiary but it will be at the expense of everyone else in the glen. Everyone who comes to this glen always comments how peaceful and quiet it is.”

George McNaughton and Son building contractor has lodged an application for the 15-year project and wants to extract up to 40,000 tonnes a year.

The company says the quarry would operate from 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday and from 8pm to 2pm on Saturday.

The application states there would be an average of eight vehicles a day, with a maximum of 16.

Mrs Pat Batty said: “There are some existing lorries that use the glen and certainly you can see the damage on the roadside. I don’t know how two lorries could get past.”

She added that people often walk through the glen with children and that youngsters cycle there.

Mr Blackwell added: “It’s going to be very dangerous, that’s for sure.

Mrs Batty was also concerned about pollution. She said: “There aren’t enough details in the plans about the run-off from the quarry into the burn.”

She said the burn in the glen was one of Scotland’s few sites where the beautiful Demoiselle dragon fly can be found.

Argyll and Bute Council planning department has said that the applicant must complete an environmental impact assessment. George McNaughton and Son will hire an independent assessor.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday, April 15, 1983

Ratepayers Association formed

A public meeting was held in Ardrishaig at which a Ratepayers’ Association was formed for the Mid Argyll area.

Approximately 50 people attended, most of whom expressed a desire to become members of the association.

The organisers expressed their disappointment at the almost total absence of Lochgilphead and Tarbert residents, however, during the course of the discussion the conclusion was reached that this was possibly due to a lack of publicity.

The committee was elected and interim office bearers appointed; a constitution was adopted and membership fees set at £1 per person.

It was resolved to have a further general meeting in the community centre in Lochgilphead, sometime in May, and one in Tarbert in June.

Several vacancies were left to be filled on the committee at these proposed meetings. The Association will apply for affiliation to the Federation of Scottish Ratepayers.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday April 23 1963

Christmas Day to be a holiday at Lochgilphead



Allegations that Lochgilphead Town Council was “drifting away from the church”

where refuted by Bailie William McCracken when he spoke last week to his notice of

motion that the council consider making Christmas Day a local holiday.

After hearing his plea for a proper observance of Christmas Day, the council voted

and most agreed to declare it a public holiday in the burgh.

Bailie McCracken’s notice of motion was the sequel to the recent replacement of Fast Days by Monday holidays.

Outlining the purpose for his motion, Bailie McCracken refuted at the outset a statement in a newspaper (not the Argyllshire Advertiser) that the council was drifting

away from the church.

‘I refuse this allegation very strongly, for, in my opinion council members, if anything, we’ve come in closer to the church,’ he added.

‘I hope members will bear in mind, in view of what I have said, that for many years the town has been working on Christmas Day, a day of rejoicing, of meeting and keeping the family together.

‘I would be very happy for the council to consider making Christmas Day a public

holiday to be recognised throughout the town.’

His motion, seconded by honorary treasurer GC McEchern, was approved unanimously.

● Christmas Day did not become a public holiday in Scotland until 1958 and even

then it took a while for the date to be fully recognised as a holiday. Scotland had to wait

until 1974 to get Boxing Day off work. Traditionally Hogmanay was always the main

event in Scotland.

This year’s West Highland Yachting Week



The West Highland Yachting Week will take place this year from August 6 to August 10.

It will open with the usual cruising race from Crinan to Oban on Tuesday, August 6, with the Royal Highland Yacht Club regatta the next day at Oban followed by the

Oban Sailing Club regatta on the Thursday.

The Western Isles Yacht Club will sponsor the cruising race from Oban to Tobermory

on the Friday and the week will be concluded with the Western Isles Yacht Club regatta in Tobermory on the Saturday.

Herring sold for pet food

On Tuesday morning local and Carradale ring-net boats landed 600 baskets of mixed quality herring which sold for pet food at 13 shillings and six pence per basket.

There were no landings on Wednesday or Thursday, but on Friday, Carradale boats landed 600 baskets, also sold for pet food.

The seine-net boats are still only obtaining small catches of white fish but demand and prices are good.

Easter dance at Tarbert



An Easter dance, organised by the local Boy Scout troop, was held in Tarbert Drill

Hall on April 13. Music was supplied by MacLarty’s band and Mr Johnson carried out

the duties of MC.

Many weekend holiday makers attended.