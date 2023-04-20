Councillor’s column – Dougie Philand, Mid Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

This is my second Councillor’s Column and I thank the Argyllshire Advertiser for being interested and willing to print these articles.

As we move into spring I eagerly await the announcement of the permanent solution for the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful from Transport Scotland.

Myself and fellow councillor Donald Kelly from South Kintyre have been advocating for a permanent solution since submitting a petition with more than 10,000 signatures in 2012, and have welcomed working along with the Rest and Be Thankful campaign group to secure this.

This is a crucial time in addressing the financial social and economic difficulties we as an Argyll community have endured.

Since my last article, I have attended the Ardrishaig and Inveraray community councils and I have to applaud both community councils for the work they are undertaking on behalf of their communities.

It was so gratifying to see that Inveraray Inspire and the community council have secured the funding to purchase and repair the pier.

This has been no mean feat and I have been delighted along with present and former councillors to support the project.

It is also great to see the regeneration of Ardrishaig and in particular the interest the community council has in the restoration of the King George V play park.

Again, sheer tenacity from the group, I believe, will see the project moving forward and I will continue to support the members to reach their goal.

I would like to echo the request made by Dougie MacFadzean last week in alerting constituents to the current consultation regarding Highly Protected Marine Areas (HMPA).

There is an absolute need to address the current climate emergency we all face, however, the proposals being put forward will have implications for many of our communities and therefore it is vital that our communities respond to the consultation and also make contact with ourselves to enable a fulsome response to be given.

I have had the privilege to be invited on to the board of Argyll and Bute Children’s Befrienders and attended my first meeting this week.

This service is such an important support for children in need and I look forward to assisting the aims of the project to be taken forward.

I have also been invited to be on the board of Fyne Homes which, as we all know, is one of the housing associations providing homes for residents of Argyll and Bute.

There is a number of exciting projects which I will be made aware of to support the aims of the association, and I again look forward to assisting in this extremely important sector.