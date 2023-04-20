Booze ad ban plan dropped

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A highly controversial plan to ban alcohol merchandising in Scotland has been dropped.

The announcement, made earlier this week by the Scottish Government, was one of a raft of policy announcements, which also included a postponement of the bottle deposit return scheme (DRS).

The potential ad ban plan, which has gone “back to the drawing board” in the words of Scotland’s new first minister Humza Yousaf, had rocked Argyll-based drinks producers, with Jamie Delap, managing director of the Fyne Ales brewery at Cairndow, branding it “ludicrous” when he spoke to the Advertiser in January.

Mr Delap told the paper on Wednesday: “This is a welcome move.

“We await with interest the next steps from the Scottish Government, but we hope that they will take stock of the feedback they have been given from across the industry, and take a more balanced and pragmatic approach to any future policy change.

“No drinks producer wants to cause harm to other people, and we recognise that society’s relationship with alcohol has to be looked at.

“So while we don’t believe a policy is off the table, we think a more focused approach is the way forward, with the engagement of producers and consumers, both playing a positive role in change, rather than an overly broad one, which could harm the market.”

Mark Kent, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, welcomed the first minister’s announcement.

“The Scotch whisky industry is also aligned with the Scottish Government on reducing alcohol misuse,” he said.

“The sweeping proposals set out in last year’s consultation would have distracted from that goal and would have caused unnecessary damage to the Scottish economy and society.

“We look forward to working with the Scottish Government to promote moderation and reduce harmful consumption.”

Mr Kent was also relieved to hear that Scotland’s DRS, due to be launched in August this year and aimed at increasing the number of single-use drinks cans and bottles being recycled, will now not begin until March 2024.

He continued: “Our industry has always supported the goals of the DRS, but the Scottish DRS, as currently devised, would hamper the efforts of businesses across the country to reduce waste and bring about a more circular economy.”