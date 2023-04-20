Announcements – April 21, 2023

DEATHS

BROWN – On April 13, 2023, suddenly but peacefully at Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, Mary Brown, née Jackson, in her 93rd year, beloved wife of the late Peter Brown and much loved mother of Marwin, Fiona, Kenny and the late Jacqueline and Peter, a dearly loved sister, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service at Tarbert Parish Church, on Monday, April 24, at 12noon, interment thereafter at Carrick Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Red Cross.

CAMPBELL – Margaret (Morrison). It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs Margaret Campbell announces her passing, on April 15, 2023, at the age of 84. Peacefully at her home in Helensburgh. Margaret, beloved wife of Colin, loving mum to Colin, Alison and Fiona. Adored granny to Morag, Flora, Ellen and Colin. Beloved sister, auntie, mother-in-law and cherished friend to many. The celebration of life service will be held at Helensburgh Parish Church on Tuesday, May 2 at 1.30pm. A burial service the following day, Wednesday, May 3 at Kilkerran Cemetery, Campbeltown at 1.30pm. All are welcome to attend. Family flowers only.

DOCHERTY – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital on April 13, 2023, Joanne Docherty née Maclennan in her 77th year. Beloved wife of the late John Docherty; dearly loved mum of Joan, John and Alistair. Adored wee gran, great-gran and mother-in-law. Funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium today, Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10.15am, thereafter a memorial service will be held at Lochgilphead Parish Church at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations to Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Forever in our hearts.

GROGAN – Peacefully at home, 13 Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown on April 13, 2023, Flora Brown McLellan Stone (Flo), in her 73rd year, dearly beloved wife of Jim Grogan, much loved mum of Catherine, mother-in-law of Scott, loving granny of Caitlin and a much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MACGREGOR – The family of the late Colin MacGregor would like to thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their professionalism and care with the funeral arrangements. Thank you to Rev. David Carruthers for a beautiful service and Grey Gull Hotel for the funeral tea. Special thanks also to the nurses at Mid Argyll Hospital for their care, and Carr Gomm. To Tricia, Gordon, Alastair, Dougie, Fiona, Christine, Vi and Betty for visiting regularly, it really meant a lot to him, but especially to Leanne for all her help, and finally to everyone who paid their last respects at church and graveside. Donations to Greenwood Charity totalled £300.

MCCONACHIE – Isabel’s family would like to thank everyone for all their kind expressions of sympathy at this time. The many cards, letters, floral tributes and telephone calls were a great comfort to the family. We greatly appreciate all those who paid their last respects at the church, graveside and along the route to Kilkerran. We would also like to thank Marion McDonald for all her pastoral care and lovely service. Thanks also to Megan Anderson for her beautiful organ playing during the service. Special thanks to all the staff at Campbeltown Medical Practice for their care of Mummy over many, many years. The staff at the Ardshiel Hotel provided an excellent funeral tea and showed great respect and kindness. Finally our gratitude must go to Kenneth, Rhys and staff for their professionalism, guidance and care. The retiral collection of £558.20 will be sent to RNIB Talking books. Ae Fond Kiss.

MCIVER – May, Catriona and Lynn wish to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the kindness and support given following the loss of Harry. They would like to particularly thank TA Blair for their guidance and Marion McDonald for her fitting, uplifting service. Heartfelt thanks to the Community Nursing Team; Dr Lazarus, Dr Anderson, Kitty Millar and to Carr Gomm. Thank you to Ardshiel for the funeral tea. Finally, thank you to everyone who sent cards, flowers and baking; attended the church or stood along the route. Your support meant a great deal to the family.

ROWATT – Ian, Lorna, Jennifer and families would like to thank everyone most sincerely for the many kind expressions of sympathy, support, cards and acts of kindness received on their recent sad loss of Janette. Sincere thanks for the dedication and consideration given by all the carers and organisers from Argyll and Bute Council Social Work, Argyll Homecare, Carr Gomm; by practice and community nurses, H.C.A’s and medical staff of Mid Argyll Hospital; by Hospital and Argyll pharmacies; by Heather, Wanida and staff at the Dochas Centre. Special thanks to Mairi, Aileen, Susan, Linda and Lillian for compassionate, dedicated care, attention and friendship given to Janette and Ian at home over many years. Our thanks to family, friends and neighbours who attended at Ardrishaig and Clydebank. Thanks also to Rev. David Carruthers for support and a comforting services; to Roddy, Fiona and staff of Donald MacDonald Funeral Undertakers for their caring and professional services at Ardrishaig and to all of them for their especially calming influence at Clydebank Crematorium; to Morna for the flowers; to Linda for the organ music. The retiral collection for Alzheimer Scotland raised over £500.

IN MEMORIAMS

GILCHRIST – Treasured memories of Agnes Jane, who passed away April 25, 2017. A much loved mother and mother-in-law.

Always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts.

– George and Bettina.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of my dad, Malcolm Roberston, died April 21, 1994.

Always in my thoughts.

– Your daughter Kelly-Anne.