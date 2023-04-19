Red Wheel plaques do the rounds at legacy canals

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Crinan Canal has got a new commemorative plaque in honour of its transport heritage.

The Red Wheels plaque celebrated by the National Transport Trust was unveiled at the weekend at Crinan Basin.

Only the most significant sites that have left an important legacy in the development of transport, get to put up the plaque.

Known as Britain’s most beautiful shortcut, the canal was built more than 200 years ago to provide safe navigation for commercial sailing and fishing vessels travelling between the industrialised west, to the highland villages and islands.

The Caledonian Canal at Fort August also had a Red Wheels plaque unveiled on Sunday. It marked its 200th anniversary last year.

The Caledonian Canal is widely recognised as one of Scotland’s engineering marvels. Constructed by celebrated engineer Thomas Telford, it opened up the Highlands to commerce and industry, contributed significantly to the growth of tourism and remains a key element in the region’s economic activity to this day.

Further information about the National Transport Trust can be found at www.nationaltransporttrust.org.uk