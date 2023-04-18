Put your coronation event on the map

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute’s coronation celebrations are increasing by the day and space on the national interactive map is growing bigger – but there’s still room for more.

That is the message from Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute Jane MacLeod, who is keen to ensure that the hard work and efforts are recognised for the local groups who are organising coronation events.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort’s coronation takes place on Saturday May 6 but celebrations are expected to take place across the weekend, with a public holiday on Monday May 8.

Mrs MacLeod said: “Every day I’m hearing about more celebrations that are being planned all over Argyll and Bute – from Tobermory to Tiree and Campbeltown to Cowal.

“People are working very hard to ensure their local community can join in the national coronation celebrations. I’d like to see their efforts recognised and recorded on the national map.

“Registering your coronation event is quick and easy to do and only takes a few minutes.

“Including your event online also helps to advertise it and to show that Argyll and Bute is looking forward to celebrating in style.

“I know that organisers are very busy putting the final touches to their events – but please do just take a few moments to list your event online and put Argyll and Bute firmly on the map.”

Register an Argyll and Bute coronation event at Put your event on the map – Coronation of His Majesty The King & Her Majesty The Queen Consort – and please let the Lord-Lieutenant know about your plans too, at lord-lieutenant@argyll-bute.gov.uk