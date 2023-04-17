Substation proposal put forward

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Plans have been submitted to Argyll and Bute Council planners for a high voltage electricity substation at Skipness.

Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission have published the plans for the site, on land adjacent to Crossaig Substation.

The proposal is the result of an environmental site selection study, carried out nearly two years ago, which sought to identify a suitable location for the new facility.

Locl authority planning officers are expected to reach a decision by late July, and the public can now comment on the plans.

A supporting planning statement, written by David Bell, states: “The need for a new substation in the location to support the Inveraray-Crossaig 275kV OHL project instigated a site selection exercise.

“A draft environmental site selection study was completed in June 2021 which sought to identify potential site options and evaluate them against an agreed set of environmental criteria, in order to identify and environmentally preferred site options and clarify any further environmental issues to be considered at the detailed design stage.

“A total of seven potential site options were identified.

“The selection of the preferred substation site option (known as CG2) was undertaken through an appraisal of operational technical, health and safety, economic and environmental factors.

“Importantly, key issues for each site were assessed enabling a balanced decision to be taken considering factors such as risk of significant effect on designated sites, potential to design in mitigation that reduces significant effects, and the potential to reduce carbon footprint and pollution.

“The preferred site was chosen as it has lower potential for environmental, engineering and cost constraints and greater opportunities to mitigate potential constraints, such as providing an appropriate watercourse buffer.”

The plans can be viewed in the council’s planning portal at argyll-bute.gov.uk and using the reference number 23/00382/PP.

The towers such as those proposed for Crossaig, are installed using a team of engineers harnessed to the steel lattice frame who carefully fix each piece into position. Photo Credit: SSEN Transmission.