Mid Argyll teams triumph in cup and league fixtures

Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup – quarter finals

Inveraray 3 Col-Glen 0

Inveraray and Col-Glen met for the second successive Saturday and Inveraray came out on top again, winning 3-0 in their 3pm throw up at the Winterton.

Inveraray had defender Ally Munro back, but Hamish MacLellan was missing whilst Col-Glen’s Andrew MacVicar was suspended following his red card the previous week.

Inveraray took an early lead with Allan MacDonald scoring after just four minutes but it took a brace during the final 15 minutes to secure victory.

Campbell Watt made it 2-0 on 75 minutes with his brother Fraser Watt making it 3-0 just five minutes later.

Cally McNaughton was again excellent at the back for Col-Glen.

After the match, Inveraray boss Andrew Watt highlighted grit and determination as key to seeing off a stubborn Col-Glen side.

He said: “We are happy to progress to the next round after a very competitive game. We started really positively, on the front foot, and got the early goal but didn’t kick on from there.

“Col-Glen dominated the final 20 minutes of the first half and we had to really stand up in defence to go in ahead at half-time.

“The boys played well in the second half, creating a number of chances, and thankfully we were able to score two further goals late in the game.”

Inveraray will meet Oban Camanachd in the semi finals on May 13 after Oban Celtic forfeited their quarter final tie against Camanachd.

Glasgow Mid Argyll 9 Ardnamurchan 0

Holders Glasgow Mid Argyll were too strong for lower league Ardnamurchan, winning 9-0 in their 3pm throw up at Peterson Park.

John McNulty opened GMA’s account on eight minutes with Calum McLay getting the first of his four goals on 17 minutes. Craig Anderson on 31 minutes and another from Calum McLay on 40 minutes made it 4-0 at the break.

Ardnamurchan were battling well against the odds, but they were over-powered during the final 15 minutes of the tie.

Calum McLay completed his hat-trick on 75 minutes and John Sweeney making it 6-0 just 4 minutes after.

McLay got another on 83 minutes with Ryan Harrison making the most of a rare opportunity to play in attack as he netted on 84 minutes and John McNulty got his second to make it 9-0 in the final minute.

GMA now play Kyles Athletic in next month’s semi-finals.

Bute 0 Kyles Athletic 4

Kyles Athletic beat Bute 4-0 at the Meadows.

Will Cowie put Kyles in front on 18 minutes. The goal came following a corner and when the ball came to Cowie, 22 yards out, his backhand shot flew across the keeper and into the far side-netting.

It was Will Cowie again on 32 minutes. This time Thomas Whyte played the ball to Cowie on the right, and he came onto his backhand, hitting the ball low, and although the keeper got a foot to it, he couldn’t keep it out.

Scott MacDonald scored the goal of the game on 52 minutes. The ball was played into the corner to Will Cowie, who laid it back to Thomas Whyte and his cross-field ball came to Finan Kennedy who touched it on to Scott MacDonald and he fired across the goalie from 15 yards out on his backhand.

Finan Kennedy made it 4-0 on 73 minutes, finishing neatly following a scramble.

Mowi South Division 1

Glasgow Mid Argyll 5 Kyles Athletic 0

The Glasgow Mid Argyll juniors defeated the Kyles Athletic juniors 5-0 in their noon throw up at Peterson Park.

Ross Brown fired GMA into a 5 minute lead and he added a second on 20 minutes.

Seb MacMillan then scored twice with efforts on 28 and 32 minutes to make it 4-0.

Mark Bain added a fifth on 55 minutes to complete the scoring.

Mowi South Division 2

Kilmory 7 Strachur-Dunoon 0

League leaders Kilmory thumped third placed Strachur-Dunoon 7-0 in their 2pm throw up at MacRae Park.

Strachur-Dunoon’s Liam Robertson was banned, and the visitors fell behind when Alex Cunningham scored on 13 and 21 minutes to make it 2-0 at the break.

Euan Gilmour added a third a couple of minutes into the second half and Bruce Johnstone made it 4-0 on 52 minutes.

Alex Cunningham took his tally to four goals with efforts on 56 and 62 minutes before Bruce Johnstone got his second to make it 7-0 to clinical Kilmory on 67 minutes.

Inveraray 4 Tayforth 2

The Inveraray second team saw off Tayforth 4-2 in their noon throw up at the Winterton.

Inveraray’s John MacKenzie was suspended for this one and it was Tayforth who struck first, taking a 10-minute lead through Sean Taylor but Ewan Donnan levelled just three minutes later.

Tayforth regained the advantage through former Lochcarron player Niall Arnott on 37 minutes, but the hosts equalised for a second time through Zander Kilmurray with his goal coming a minute into the second half.

When Kilmurray scored for a second time just three minutes after, Inveraray led for the first time in the match and Craig Taylor made it 4-2 just four minutes from the end.

WCA Round Up

Mowi South Division 2

Oban 1 Dunadd 13

Dunadd maintained their unbeaten run, beating Oban 13-1 in their 1pm throw up at the blaze pitch, Mossfield.

Eilidh Cameron put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot before she made it 2-0 after a good move.

Katie MacKay scored against her former club to half the deficit, but Laura Thomson’s brace made it 4-1 at the break.

To Oban’s credit, they threw everything into attack to get back into the game but Dunadd were ruthless on the counter attack and Eilidh Cameron went on to take her tally to nine goals, with Rhian McCuaig adding a double.

Glasgow Mid Argyll 6 Uddingston 3

The Glasgow Mid Argyll second team defeated Uddingston 6-3 in a well contested match at Peterson Park.

Joan Nicholson’s opener was cancelled out by Uddingston’s Alison MacVicar.

However, Joan Nicolson scored twice more, late in the half, to complete her hat-trick and make it 3-1 to the hosts at the break.

Joan Nicolson was proving hard to stop and she scored for the fourth time after the restart before Uddingston’s Eilidh Barclay made it 4-2.

Ceitidh Smith reduced the deficit further to make it 4-3 and although Uddingston pressed for a leveller, an unfortunate own goal late in the game followed by a fifth Joan Nicolson effort in the final minute made the final score 6-3.

2023 Macaulay Sixes

The 2023 Macaulay Sixes will take place at Mossfield Park, Oban on Sunday June 11 2023.

It will be the usual format with a main competition for Primary 7 (and under) players, and intermediate competition for Primary 5 (and under) players and, if there are sufficient numbers, a development league.

The games start at 10.30am. There will be a tuck shop and free food for all teams on the day.

Please e-mail David Hamilton on davieb51@btinternet.com for an entry form or download a form from the Camanachd Association website.