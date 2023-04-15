‘Short delay’ to MV Alfred charter

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The MV Alfred, a catamaran being leased from Pentland Ferries to relieve CalMac’s stretched ageing fleet at a cost of £9,000,000 for nine months, will be late joining the Hebridean network.

A CalMac spokesperson said today (Saturday 15 April): “Pentland Ferries have made us aware of a short delay in the return to service of MV Pentalina, which will unfortunately delay the commencement of our charter of MV Alfred.”

Robbie Drummond, Chief Executive of CalMac, added: “We are disappointed at the news that MV Alfred will not join the CalMac fleet as planned on Tuesday 18 April.

“Pentland Ferries confirmed that MV Pentalina was due to have her passenger certificate (PC) issued yesterday by MCA (the Maritime and Coastguard Agency) following completion of overhaul.

“However, MCA have not provided this due to some small outstanding items. This means she cannot depart Belfast to cover Pentland services, so MV Alfred is required to cover those routes.

“The PC is expected to be issued early next week and we have been advised that any delay will be short There will not be any impact to our service plans or customer bookings, as we have not scheduled MV Alfred in to provide any services.

“Once MV Alfred is released, we will proceed with berthing and sea trials across the network as planned.”