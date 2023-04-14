Thought for the Week, April 14 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

“Have you got yours yet?”

That has been a recurring question during the weekly phone calls I have with my parents; my mother really, as my dad rarely speaks on the phone.

“Have you got yours yet?”

Well this weekend I could, at last, say yes!

It arrived in the post during the week and we were all delighted and excited.

The truth is that I’ve known that it was coming for quite some time now – almost three months. And whilst I was neither up nor down about receiving the “official” version, the confirmation came through.

I have been invited to a wedding – one of my nieces is getting married later this year.

The reason I was neither up nor down about getting an “official” invitation is that I was also asked to conduct the marriage ceremony. I knew I was going!

All of that got me thinking about others who were/are waiting for an invitation.

Buckingham Palace has sent out the official invitations to the Coronation. (How an inanimate object does anything bamboozles me though).

There will be those who know they are going; some who should be going and some who might be going, and the vast majority of the nations’ populations will be quietly overlooked.

And yet by the end of May 6 2023, King Charles and Queen Camilla will have been enthroned.

On another day, in a different place, another person who would become King of kings and Lord of lords issued an invitation to the whole world – “Come and follow me” – an invitation, not a command; that we can accept or reject.

Have you got yours? How will you respond?

Reverend David Carruthers, Church of Scotland, Ardrishaig and South Knapdale.