Olympian urges Oban swimmers to join charity event

Duncan Goodhew MBE is calling on people across Argyll and Bute to take the plunge and sign up for Swimathon 2023.

The former Olympian is president of the annual fundraiser for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.

He is urging people of all ages and abilities to enter the event, which will take place at pools across Scotland, including at Oban’s Atlantis Leisure, from May 12 to 14.

With a variety of distances to choose from between 400 metres and 30.9 kilometers, Swimathon offers a challenge for swimmers to participate as individuals or in teams.

Any swimmers who can’t make one of the organised sessions can also sign up to MySwimathon, taking place between April 28 and May 21.

With rising energy costs threatening to close some community pools, it has been a challenging year for swimming and £2.50 from every participants’ entry fee will be donated to helping protect these pools.

Mr Goodhew won an 100 metre gold medal at the Moscow Olympics in 1980 and he hopes to inspire people to take up swimming for a good cause.

He said: “The positive impact that it has both physically and mentally is undeniable, so I’m passionate about Swimathon because it helps to show that swimming is a fun, accessible, and an exhilarating form of exercise.

“It is a truly inclusive event with so many ways to take part for every level of swimmer. You don’t need to be the fittest or the fastest. So, I’m urging people to sign up now, head down to the pool and see how swimming can change their lives.”

Since launching in 1986, Swimathon has become the world’s largest annual swimming fundraiser and over 750,000 swimmers have taken part, while raising more than £55 million.

Cancer Research UK’s Scottish spokeswoman, Lisa Adams, said: “Swimathon is such a great way to encourage people to dip their toe in the water and get swimming. One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but all of us can support the research that will beat it.

“From proving the link between smoking and cancer to laying the foundations for modern radiotherapy – our scientists have been at the forefront of cancer research for 120 years. That’s why we’re urging swimmers to grab their caps and costumes, raise money and help us to keep making new discoveries.”