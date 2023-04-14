Lochgilphead houses permitted

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Plans for four new houses in Lochgilphead have been given the go-ahead by council chiefs.

Nick Loening’s proposal for the site on land north of Inverliever Lodge has been awarded planning permission after area roads engineers did a U-turn.

Four objections had been received by Argyll and Bute Council to the proposal, citing concerns over an increase in traffic and parking and a detrimental impact on wildlife, among other fears.

However, a planning officer from the authority deemed that the development should be permitted. The four four-bedroom houses are planned to share a courtyard layout.

Addressing concerns relating to traffic in a handling report, the planning officer said: “Further to the response of the area roads engineer, the applicant has since entered discussions with the area roads engineer and the planning service.

“It has been agreed that the roads and infrastructure services are prepared to accept appropriate commensurate improvements to this private road.

“It has been agreed that these improvements which will include the construction of passing places, works to the verge, drainage ditches, maintaining visibility splays, as well as the existing forest access to have all potholes filled, prior, to the commencement of any work starting on site.

“The works proposed will be carried out by the applicant which will be afforded under Permitted Development Rights Class 27.

“The environmental health service has also been consulted in regard to the application and have applied a condition to the planning application restricting the hours of these proposed works to minimise the impact of noise, generated by construction activities, on occupiers of residential properties.”

In relation to concerns over wildlife, the officer said: “While the site is surrounded by active forestry to the north of the site, there is no timber haulage or proposed trees to be felled as part of the proposal on this specific site.

“The site borders onto an ancient woodland inventory, however there is no proposed development that takes place within this designation. In addition, the site is not within or near any designated biodiversity sites.

“Moreover, no substantive evidence has been submitted to demonstrate protected species are present on site or may be affected by the proposal.

“Whilst no specific proposals for biodiversity improvements have been submitted by the applicant, it is considered that adequate and proportionate measures for biodiversity enhancement and protection can be delivered by planning condition.”