Lochgilphead bowlers’ spring in their step

Lochgilphead Bowling Club held its opening of the green last Saturday, with a strong turnout of club basking in the early spring sunshine.

Club president Colin MacInnes got proceedings underway by thanking everyone for attending.

He also thanked long serving club members and greenkeepers Hamish McNeill and Ian Guy for getting the green set out, and thanked behind-the-scenes club members for making sure the clubhouse was in order.

Colin then invited his daughter Mhairi to throw the first jack and bowl of the season.

Some fun then ensued, with the president’s and vice-president’s teams taking each other on in a less-than-serious game of bowls and at the end of the day the president’s team enjoyed a convincing win.

A club spokesperson said: “After an excellent day on the lawns, those who attended retired to the clubhouse for some scones and cake.

“Having the weather in our favour made such a huge difference.

“We had two rinks on the go with eight players on each, and non-playing members attended too which made for a strong turnout, considering Ardrishaig and Tarbert were both holding their openings of the green.

“We hope to hold some open days in the very near future.

“Anyone wishing to have a go at the sport will be made more than welcome.

“Follow our Facebook page for details in future.

“Please note that due to the nature of the game, children must be aged 10 and over, and be accompanied by an adult at all times.”

Meanwhile, the club’s wappenshaws – or practise nights – will be held every Tuesday at 6.30pm, weather permitting.

The spokesperson added: “Members of the public are welcome to come along on these evenings and have a try at lawn bowls.”