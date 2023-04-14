Leader – Friday April 14 2023

The Argyllshire Advertiser leader column.

A sodden, unmarked field. Unfinished fencing. Peeling paint on the play equipment.

Weather-beaten sandstone tablets with the faded inscription: ‘KING GEORGE V’.

It might not look very loved just now, but the vision of Ardrishaig activists Blair Johnston, Donald McLarty and others in the village, chasing a brighter future for their village’s largest green space, could make it a home from home for all ages.

On the Advertiser’s visit we saw a mother and child traverse the pitch to use the play park.

So it is already valued in village life, even in its beleaguered state.

The situation maybe has a touch of the Hollywood classic, Field of Dreams, about it: ‘Build it and they will come’.

A rallying cry to the community might just be the foot on the first base they need to begin to re-establish the site to its former glory.

A big ‘well done’ to those who supported their local pub, Tarbert’s The Corner House – and to one man who went on an Iberian odyssey – to raise thousands of pounds in recent months for national charity Parkinson’s UK.

Tarbert shines again with its village spirit and getting together to support good causes.