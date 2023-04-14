Islands count the cost of ferry disruption

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Islands are counting the growing economic cost of ferry disruption as drydock over-runs and faults stretch the fleet to its limit into the busy summer season.

But CalMac hopes to ease the squeeze on space later this month with the return of three major vessels.

“With no spare vessels and limited deployment options, this is a very challenging period for our customers and the communities we serve,” acknowledged the state-owned ferry operator CalMac amidst a rejig on April 6.

More problems came on Tuesday, when CalMac’s biggest ship, the MV Loch Seaforth, with a capacity of 700 passengers, 140 cars or 20 commercial vehicles, was hit with a technical fault, cancelling sailings between Stornoway and Ullapool that day.

Before the latest setback, island ferry groups reported locals and visitors struggling to find space, and even being bumped off over-booked sailings. Many are now counting the losses and raising the question of compensation.

Space is being squeezed on the ferry to Islay (and Jura).

The Islay and Jura Tourism and Marketing Group, “the voice of tourism at a local and national level”, is also “collecting data to quantify, in monetary terms, how much tourism business is being lost as a result of lack of ferry spaces/inability to book or plan/cancelled bookings”.

The two islands, with a population of more than 3,000, had a single vessel service on the MV Finlaggan extended into the last two months of the winter timetable.

The summer timetable, which started on March 31, was due to be a two-vessel service, the MV Finlaggan and MV Hebridean Isles, providing 66 sailings per week.

But the 38-year-old ‘Heb Isles’, one of the CalMac fleet’s oldest vessels, is still being fixed in Birkenhead.

The MV Finlaggan on its own provides only 38 sailings a week.

“We are hearing of people who cannot get vehicle bookings for nearly three weeks ahead,” Islay Community Council Ferry Committee said at the beginning of April.

On Colonsay, all sailings on Sundays between April 10 and May 12 have been cancelled, coinciding with the Colonsay Book Festival on Saturday April 29 and Sunday April 30.

Diana Gray, who runs a cultural tour operator Clans and Castles, said: “We were planning to visit Colonsay on a research trip during the book festival.

“But sadly CalMac is so unreliable now that we can’t risk arranging tours that include the islands.

“If you’ve come all the way from the US and CalMac cancels a sailing at short notice with no compensation, that can ruin your holiday.

“It’s sad because we love places like Colonsay, Harris, the Uists and Islay. But they’re getting too risky now for short stay visitors.”

A CalMac update on April 7 said Finlaggan’s single vessel timetable will continue up to April 15, when it will be joined by the Isle of Arran until May 2, when the Finlaggan heads to dry dock.

The MV Hebridean Isles and MV Isle of Arran will run together from May 3 to May 26, when the MV Finlaggan is due to return.

Also, when CalMac published its summer 2023 timetable in January and took bookings, it was expecting more capacity in April and May.

As a result, some sailings were over-booked. At times, CalMac closed bookings while it made transfers.

CalMac drew up plans to prioritise essential travel/lifeline goods and services on overbooked sailings, contacting other customers to offer alternative options.

CalMac deployed its priority list again on Tuesday, when MV Loch Seaforth failed.

“This service will be prioritising freight including food, medical supplies, animal feed and time sensitive loads. Any remaining space will then be offered to general traffic,” CalMac said.

Its chief executive Robbie Drummond said: “I am sorry for the current strain that is impacting on all users of the service. We are doing everything we possibly can to resolve the current difficulties as quickly as possible.

“Over the next few weeks, MV Hebridean Isles, MV Clansman and MV Caledonian Isles should return to service. In addition, MV Alfred will join the fleet on a nine-month charter starting on April 18.”