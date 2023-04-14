Fyne show from carpet kings Inveraray

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Inveraray Bowling Club held its last club night of the 2022-23 season last Monday evening, which included the club’s Skips Cup and prizegiving.

At the end of a successful year of bowls in Inveraray, after holding a popular open doubles competition, Inveraray also won the Fyneside League by a good margin only dropping six points out of 60 all year and finishing the year unbeaten, deposing 2020 champions Furnace.

Club chairman Duncan Robertson thanked the 19 members for attending the prize giving and the continued support across the year and, in particular, secretary Scott MacIntyre and treasurer George Morrison for all the work they do for the club.

The Lochfyneside Carpet Bowls League final table: 1 Inveraray 54pts; 2 Dalmally 32pts; 3 Furnace 29pts; 4 Cairndow 26pts; 5 Portsonochan 19pts.

The trophy, which dates back to 1931, will be on display in MacIntyres of Inveraray.

Dalmally played host to the inter-club skips cup, where the top team from each club go and compete, Archie MacColl-Smith and team finished the year unbeaten and represented Inveraray, however, Duncan Crawford and his team from Furnace took the win.

The new season will commence on the first week in October on Monday nights in the Church Hall in Inveraray.

Club prizes: Donald MacColl Memorial: Scott MacIntyre and Archie MacColl-Smith; Donnie MacQuarrie Memorial: Duncan Robertson; Ladies’ singles champion: Marina Campbell; Men’s singles champion: Archie MacColl-Smith; Club Doubles: Duncan Robertson and Alex Wallace; Open Doubles: Janice and Richard MacLugash; Skips Cup: Archie MacColl-Smith (Skip), Norrie Campbell, Alex Wallace and Richard MacLugash.