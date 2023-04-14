Councillor’s column: Dougie McFadzean

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Well, I couldn’t have done that badly in my first councillor’s column, as I have been kindly asked back!

It’s been a pretty busy last four weeks in ward two and I’ve been helping with all sorts of things, from national issues like the newly proposed Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMA), the ongoing CalMac service delivery problems and the drive to net zero to more localised issues such as housing, road repairs and funding opportunities for voluntary groups.

It’s all very interesting stuff, some of which has been very challenging.

I met with Jenni Minto MSP on Monday (April 10) and we talked about the HPMA consultation which is currently ongoing.

I have been speaking to loads of folk about this over the past few weeks and I raised their concerns with Jenni, who is in the position to feed these opinions directly to the planning team at Holyrood.

The consultation is the start of the process to design and influence the final plan and I would encourage each and every one of you to fill in the consultation and give your opinions.

The link is Scottish Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) – Scottish Government – Citizen Space (consult.gov.scot).

Argyll and Bute Council will also be making representation to The Scottish Government.

The deadline for submitting your thoughts is Monday April 17.

The ongoing ferry situation is having a very significant effect on our rural communities and I have been at several meetings over the past four weeks trying to help get these resolved.

I find it is often the case large companies become a bit detached from what is actually happening on the ground, so I have been at pains to explain to the CalMac representatives the real emotional and financial harm being caused by these constant disruptions.

Some of our islands have formed ferry committees which are doing a power of work to represent these rural communities as well.

I have been assured by CalMac the situation is about to improve, but we will see.

I am finding that attending community council meetings has been a great way to engage with eager volunteers who are truly connected to our communities and they have been brilliant at raising local issues which I have then been able to take away and try to help with.

Community councils should be at the core of our communities, but most struggle to recruit volunteers, so if you want to get involved and be part of these councils, go and speak with your local members.

I am sure you would be welcomed with open arms.

Since being elected I’ve also had the opportunity to work with local voluntary organisations across Kintyre and the Islands.

Again, these are driven by volunteers who want to improve their communities and life here.

The work they do behind the scenes is amazing and it’s an area of work I have always enjoyed getting involved in.

One new group, Islay Connections, which I have helped to set up, has developed so much since last summer when it started, that they will be presenting to the Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands Community Planning Group meeting in May.

This is a great opportunity for a young group to explain what they do and what they intend to do in the future.

You can also join this meeting in person or remotely, with details on the council website.

So, that’s just a wee flavour of what I have been involved in during the past wee while.

If you would like to contact me for help or advice, please get in touch at Dougie.mcfadzean@argyll-bute.gov.uk