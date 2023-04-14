Boat club celebrates big lifts

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Ardrishaig Boat Club held its spring ‘lift’ in ideal conditions last Saturday – with members also buoyed by good news stories out of the water.

A strong southerly breeze ensured the weather was perfect for guiding the vessels placed in the water, offshore, where they were then steered to their summer moorings in Loch Gilp.

Boat club members talked of some welcome changes which could bring new energy to the club after the lean years of the pandemic.

Alec Ohnstad, owner of Trintilla 29 sailing yacht Tyr, said: “There is a great buzz about the place. The lift is always an exciting day.

“Some people will enjoy a sail out today while others will just get their vessels to their moorings.

“A popular local journey is over to Otter Ferry on Cowal.

“It is only the start of the season but we have plans to hold a regatta and gala day later in the year, and a boat ‘jumble’ where boat owners can find and exchange used parts and it will help raise club funds.”

Iain Sinclair, a club member of 50 years and former committee member, spoke from the club’s new clubhouse.

He told the Advertiser: “This is one of the biggest days on the Ardrishaig calendar, and we are all looking forward to getting out on the water, although I have a wooden boat and haven’t had the proper time to maintain it before the spring.

“We built this clubhouse and it will make a huge difference to the club, firstly as a place for club members to gather and socialise in colder days, and also as somewhere we can hold social events in future.

“We received funds which were left over after the closure of the village rowing club, and it was also part-funded through members’ contributions and our own club funds.

“It isn’t finished yet but it is a massive bonus to have this space for our members.

“There is good space for us to operate with part-use of the pontoon, and we are thankful to Scottish Canals for this.

“We have a very healthy club in the area with around 80 members, but at the same time we are always keen to attract younger people to the boat club.”

Anyone who would like to find their sea legs at Ardrishaig Boat Club can contact secretary Catherine Kennedy by emailing: abcmembership22@gmail.com