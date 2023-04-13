Six-figure sum to allow pier purchase

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The group trying to buy and redevelop Inveraray pier and make it into a modern, multi-purpose marina have been buoyed by a further huge tranche of funding.

Inveraray Pier Fund received £121,374 from the Scottish Land Fund, which will allow them to purchase and restore the beleaguered pier.

Linda Divers of Inspire Inveraray, who with Inveraray Community Council have been behind the fundraising push, said the latest funding boost to get them ‘over the line’ for purchase, was the culmination of years of hard work behind the scenes.

The pier has been described by Inspire Inveraray as ‘the neglected pearl of a great town’ and Linda, one of the group’s chief campaigners, said: “It is fantastic news and very exciting.

“Inveraray pier has always been a big part of the town to both locals and visitors and it was a sad day when it was closed off by a previous owner.

“Geaspar and Kelly Byrne of the Inveraray Inn bought the pier in 2019, and contacted us, their hope being that they would sell it to us for what they paid for it.

“We jumped at the chance to make it the community’s again.

“They have been very patient in giving us the time to raise the money.

“If it hadn’t been for them we wouldn’t be in this position now.

“We are eternally grateful to them as it has given us the chance to be able to do something with the pier.

“It seems a long time ago but fundraising began very quickly within the Inveraray community and through a number of different events such as music days, street busking, online and on-street collections, we had soon raised almost £33,000 through Inspire Inveraray.

“It is great that people had faith in us on the project.”

The Scottish Land Fund grant money is derived from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Linda added: “We have completed this chapter – and now the hard work really begins.

“We are very grateful to the Scottish Land Fund for this amount.”

Cara Gillespie, Scottish Land Fund Committee chairperson, said the acquisition and restoration of Inveraray Pier in Argyll would “provide safe access for leisure, water sports and fishing activities, increased use by yachts and cruisers and offer opportunities for investment in moorings, pontoons and slipways.”

Sandra Holmes, head of community assets at Highlands and Islands Enterprise, said: “Grants such as Inveraray Pier’s will help retain the population, attract visitors and create jobs.

“Ownership will give this community group greater control over important assets that will reap rewards for people now, and for generations to come.

We wish them the very best in their new ventures.”

